Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $408,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,722,000 after purchasing an additional 915,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total value of $1,305,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,922.70. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,017,780. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

