Versant Capital Management Inc Has $480,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3%

Caterpillar stock opened at $347.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

