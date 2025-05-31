Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 461.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.18%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

