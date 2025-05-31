Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 3,672 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 156.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 159,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 123.0% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 298,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 164,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:NKE opened at $60.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

