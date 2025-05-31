Verde Capital Management Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verde Capital Management cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $481.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.02 and its 200 day moving average is $474.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

