Verde Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verde Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

