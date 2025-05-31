Verde Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

TJX opened at $126.79 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

