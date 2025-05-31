Verde Capital Management Acquires 316 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 121,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.04 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

