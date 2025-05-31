Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.
Venture Global Stock Performance
Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44.
Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $152,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. Citigroup cut their target price on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.
Venture Global Company Profile
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
