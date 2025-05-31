Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

In related news, insider Michael Sabel acquired 234,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,369.05. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert B. Pender bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260. Corporate insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. Citigroup cut their target price on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VG

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.