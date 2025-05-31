Veery Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
