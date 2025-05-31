Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $67.49.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
