Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

