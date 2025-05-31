Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

