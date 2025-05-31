Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lessened by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

