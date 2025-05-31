Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

