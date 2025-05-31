Universal (NYSE:UVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $702.28 million for the quarter.

Universal Trading Up 10.0%

NYSE:UVV opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Universal has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Report on Universal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Universal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.