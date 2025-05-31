Universal (NYSE:UVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $702.28 million for the quarter.
Universal Trading Up 10.0%
NYSE:UVV opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Universal has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.71.
Universal Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Universal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
