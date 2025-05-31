Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 79,145 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.