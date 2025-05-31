Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $1,549,564.20 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director James M. Whitehurst sold 72,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,549,564.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,205.64. The trade was a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unity Software Stock Up 9.8%

U opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on U. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after buying an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after buying an additional 625,872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Unity Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

