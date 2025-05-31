UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UiPath by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 69.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.