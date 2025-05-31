UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
UiPath Price Performance
PATH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of UiPath
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
