UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.30% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of WD stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 91.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

