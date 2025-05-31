Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 62,400 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 33,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $365,317.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 668,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,020.91. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at $62,324,895.92. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,665. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.