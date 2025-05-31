TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TransUnion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,612 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in TransUnion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,054,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,195,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,563.28. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

