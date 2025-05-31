Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,281 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $135.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $160.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.40, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

