Top Penny Stocks To Watch Today – May 29th

PowerUp Acquisition, Harvard Bioscience, Zeo Energy, BigBear.ai, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices—often under $5 per share in the U.S.—and are frequently listed on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have lower liquidity, limited publicly available information and smaller market capitalizations, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater investment risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

NASDAQ PWUP traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,772,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073. PowerUp Acquisition has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWUP

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 619,123,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBIO

Zeo Energy (ZEO)

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEO traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 102,569,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,670. Zeo Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZEO

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 67,128,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,359,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 54,146,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,090. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Recommended Stories