Top Music Stocks Worth Watching – May 29th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Live Nation Entertainment, Best Buy, and Walt Disney are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are libraries of pre-composed, professionally recorded audio tracks available for licensing by content creators. Typically offered under royalty-free or pay-per-use models, they enable filmmakers, advertisers, podcasters and game developers to legally incorporate high-quality music into their projects without commissioning custom compositions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,656,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,143,281. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,233,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,920,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.71. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,983,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded down $28.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $635.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,375. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.28 and its 200-day moving average is $547.11. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $671.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

NYSE:LYV traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.93. 8,777,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.64. 3,462,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Read More