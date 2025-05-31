Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $32,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $493.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $584.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.42. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

