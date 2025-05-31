Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 118 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $415.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $356.77 and a one year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

