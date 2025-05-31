The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk Sells 15,180 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:TRV opened at $275.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.65. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $15,844,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 898,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

