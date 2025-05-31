The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14,486.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $354,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:TJX opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

