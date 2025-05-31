The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $68.52 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Timken by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Timken by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.