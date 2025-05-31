The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,049,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.