The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $367.85 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.93 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

