Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,539,379 shares changing hands.

Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

