TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Dustin Haw Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total value of C$9,801,000.00.
Shares of TVK stock opened at C$167.81 on Friday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
