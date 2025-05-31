TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Dustin Haw Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total value of C$9,801,000.00.

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$167.81 on Friday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

TVK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$166.40.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

