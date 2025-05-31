Summit Global Investments Sells 6,427 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $299,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,046,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EME stock opened at $471.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.47.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

