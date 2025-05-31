Summit Global Investments Makes New $953,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 37,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $187.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

