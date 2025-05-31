Summit Global Investments Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 145.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 9,510 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,816.80. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.43 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

