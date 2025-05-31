Stolper Co Sells 1,061 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stolper Co decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 2.8% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Shares of DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

