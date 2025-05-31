STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE STM opened at $25.02 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 182.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.