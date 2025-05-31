StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Michael I. Mccabe Sells 51,377 Shares

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 51,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $3,077,482.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,737.70. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

StepStone Group Trading Down 2.2%

STEP stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -40.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 368.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

