Stephen A. Vintz Sells 3,386 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $109,875.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,859.60. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Tenable by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

