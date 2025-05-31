StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Sells 828,729 Shares

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 828,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $22,624,301.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,463,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,857,180.90. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, May 23rd, Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60.

On Thursday, March 27th, Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44.

NYSE SARO opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SARO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

