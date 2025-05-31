St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,153 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after acquiring an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,068 shares of company stock worth $8,418,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

