Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 149.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 400,734 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 625,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Sen bought 22,550 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

