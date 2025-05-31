Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 95,517 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,517 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Daktronics worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,833,000 after buying an additional 2,325,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Daktronics by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 724,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 614,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 1,589.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 489,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 171,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,388,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $750.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Daktronics Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Fox Opportunities Fund L. Alta sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $14,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,973,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,106,625.10. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,629. This represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.