Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,151 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 247,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $619.19 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $53.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,467.23. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.