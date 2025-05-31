Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 245,678 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,678 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $55,840.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,294.25. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,609.92. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $974,764 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

