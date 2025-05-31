Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in RXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RXO by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of RXO by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $15.58 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

