Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,613 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 236,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 179,758 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 802.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 924,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 822,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.