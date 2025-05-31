Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 193.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in National Grid by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in National Grid by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Grid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in National Grid by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

